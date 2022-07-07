 
WATCH: Man sprays water with mouth to press clothes

— Screengrab of the video posted on Twitter.

A man, seemingly working for a laundry shop, has found a new way to efficiently iron clothes, supposedly to save time. 

However, the way might not appeal to a vast majority of people as he sprays the water on the stitched clothes using his mouth, as seen in a video that has recently surfaced on the internet.

However, it is unclear what his profession is although it clearly involves dealing with clothes, while the country of origin is unknown.

A Twitter user shared the bizarre video where the man could be seen sipping the water from a bowl and squirting it out of his mouth on a shirt that he spreads out on the table to press.

The video shows a coal iron, usually one used at laundries, and a water bottle with its cap replaced with a spray nozzle.

"Eid Mubarak in advance," the tweep wrote as the video caption that garnered hilarious reactions. 

Here's a look at the reactions:

The video garnered over 1,500 likes and was retweeted hundreds of times.

