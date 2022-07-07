 
world
Thursday Jul 07 2022
Woman arrested for physically assaulting street vendor

Thursday Jul 07, 2022

Image showing India Duerson smacking South Tacos vendor Bertha. — Screengrab via CBS Los Angeles
A 30-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday for punching a street vendor in the head, spitting in food, and tossing it all over the ground at Harvard Park in Los Angeles last week.

The whole encounter lasted 15 minutes and was caught on camera.

The woman, identified as India Duerson, allegedly walked to the South Tacos vendor, run by a woman named Bertha, and demanded a free burrito since she didn’t have any money to pay, a report by CBS Los Angeles said.

Upon being refused the demand, Duerson vandalised the stand and went as far as spitting in the food.

Eventually, she stole the food and ran away.

There was a local rally in support of the street vendor held Monday night.

Police said Duerson has an existing $10,000 warrant for prostitution and is being held on $60,000 bail. 

