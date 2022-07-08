Johnny Depp returning to film as King Louis XV?

Johnny Depp is reportedly returning to the film industry after winning defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard as Netflix is set to co-finance and stream the actor's next film.

The French period film, “La Favorite,” in which Depp will portray King Louis XV, will receive financial backing from Netflix, according reports.

The film, directed by Maiwenn Le Besco, is expected to be released in 2023 in French theaters, and will be available on Netflix France 15 months later. It’s not clear whether the film will be available on Netflix worldwide.



La Favorite will be Depp’s first cinema role since Hollywood turned its back on the Pirates Of The Caribbean star after his ex-wife made domestic violence accusations against him.

The Hollywood dashing star was last featured in a film in 2020, and this will be his first time acting in French. It’s set to be shot this summer over three months on locations including the Versailles castle, according to the Figaro newspaper. Le Besco will play Madame du Barry, the famous mistress of Louis XV. She has directed critically acclaimed films such as “Polisse” and “Mon Roi.”