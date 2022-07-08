 
world
Friday Jul 08 2022
Doing my best to help underpopulation crisis, Elon Musk says after twin reveal

Friday Jul 08, 2022

SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures during a conversation with legendary game designer Todd Howard (not pictured) at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, US. June 13, 2019. — Reuters/File
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk and a top executive at his brain-chip startup Neuralink had twins in November of 2021 as per international media. However, the billionaire has come up with a controversial reaction to the birth of his twins, saying that it was an effort to address the "underpopulation crisis" in the world.

He even termed the "crisis" the biggest threat to civilisation, while the international community is working to ensure enough resources to the "ever-growing" world population.

Taking to Twitter on July 7, Musk tweeted: "Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilisation faces by far."

Musk may be referring to the decline in the birth rate in the West, but it was assumed he was referring to the entire world as he replied to his tweet:

"Far too many people are under the illusion that Earth is overpopulated, even though birth rate trends are so obviously headed to population collapse."

As per Hindustan Times, Musk, who is a father to nine children, made a similar remark last month joking that he was doing his part in solving the issue basing it on his concern about the falling birth rates in the US.

Earlier, in May, he shared statistics regarding the total fertility rate (TFR) of the United States, which refers to the number of children a woman will have.

The graph highlighted a steep decline in the rate over the decades, to a point where it is below the “replacement level.”

