 
entertainment
Friday Jul 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Firm ‘panicking’ as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Oprah rumors loom

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 08, 2022

Firm ‘panicking’ as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Oprah rumors loom
Firm ‘panicking’ as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Oprah rumors loom

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have caused the entire Firm to blow into panic mode as fears of another Oprah chat take the internet by storm.

Royal biographer and author Daniela Elser issued this dire warning.

In her new piece for the New Zealand Herald, she addressed the Firm’s panic over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s powerful cards.

In reference to the panic in the Firm, she pointed out the evasive tactics currently at play within the monarchy.

Especially since Prince Charles’ new communications secretary is a former tabloid editor.

Ms. Elser concluded her warning by claiming, “The whole thing reads like the sort of frothy briefing an LA publicist would give a supermarket tabloid, not the sort of fare that normally comes from the royal houses.”

“Ask yourself this: when has a royal mouthpiece ever voluntarily gushed before?”

This is in reference to Prince Charles speaking adding anecdotes about his granddaughter Lilibet during a serious conversation about the cash scandal. 

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard on FBI radar amid ongoing perjury investigation?

Amber Heard on FBI radar amid ongoing perjury investigation?
Kendall Jenner rocks on-off beau Devin Booker team's Phoenix Sun tee: see pic

Kendall Jenner rocks on-off beau Devin Booker team's Phoenix Sun tee: see pic
Shivon Zilis deletes Instagram account after twins with Elon Musk

Shivon Zilis deletes Instagram account after twins with Elon Musk
Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West holds ‘stop’ sign for paparazzi at Paris fashion show

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West holds ‘stop’ sign for paparazzi at Paris fashion show
Prince William, Harry 'tense' Polo match body language showed rift: Expert

Prince William, Harry 'tense' Polo match body language showed rift: Expert
Elon Musk weighs in on twins’ birth with ‘underpopulation crisis’ joke

Elon Musk weighs in on twins’ birth with ‘underpopulation crisis’ joke
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle did not 'grow mature level of closeness' in Wimbledon

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle did not 'grow mature level of closeness' in Wimbledon
Prince Harry wants Archie and Lili to 'know his home country'

Prince Harry wants Archie and Lili to 'know his home country'
Lawsuit filed against TikTok after girls die in ‘Blackout Challenge’ in US

Lawsuit filed against TikTok after girls die in ‘Blackout Challenge’ in US
Prince Harry to launch fresh lawsuit against Palace in Home Office misinformation

Prince Harry to launch fresh lawsuit against Palace in Home Office misinformation
Meghan Markle ‘ran like lightning’ to marry Prince Harry

Meghan Markle ‘ran like lightning’ to marry Prince Harry
Elon Musk confirms he welcomed twins with Neuralink exec Shivon Zilis

Elon Musk confirms he welcomed twins with Neuralink exec Shivon Zilis

Latest

view all