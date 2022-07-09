VIDEO: Logan Paul sells most expensive Pokémon card for $5m

Adjudicator Mike Marcotte presented him his Guinness World Records certificate backstage.— Guinness World Records.

Logan Paul sells PSA Grade 10 Pikachu Illustrator card for over $5 million.

PSA, leading card authentication service, has only graded one card Grade 10.

PSA Grade 10 card is a "virtually perfect card".

Logan Paul broke the record for the most expensive Pokemon trading card by selling a PSA Grade 10 Pikachu Illustrator card at a private sale for over $5 million.

The Guinness World Records confirmed that the record was broken on April 02 2022 at WrestleMania 38 as the card was sold for $5,275,000.

Paul, who is a famous American YouTuber with 23.5 million subscribers, was seen overwhelmed as the card hung from his neck.

Paul's journey started when he bought a PSA Grade 9 Pikachu Illustrator card at Lake Como in June 2021 for $1,275,000.

"I have never spent this much money on a physical asset," Paul said during the trade.

Why is the Pikachu Illustrator so worthy?

In 1998, at a Pokemon illustration contest, 39 of these cars were out to the winners of the competition.

PSA, a leading card authentication service, has only graded 20 of them. Out of those 20, only nine have been awarded a PSA Grade 9.

Grade 9 means that a card is nearly perfect with "a very slight wax stain on reverse, a minor printing imperfection or slightly off-white borders."

A PSA Grade 10 card, on the other hand, is a "virtually perfect card", and traits include "four perfectly sharp corners, sharp focus, and full original gloss".



There was only one card in the world that was given this rating and it was bought by Paul in 2021 after five months of negotiation.

The 24-year-old card can be seen in perfect condition in the pictures and videos.

"Ah man, it’s literally perfect. You can almost like, feel the energy of this card," said Paul.

What's next?

Paul has said that he will list the card on his website, Liquid Marketplace, but retain 49% of the ownership.

Given its price, the card is expected to stay locked for a long time.