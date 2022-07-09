 
Scott Disick shares a heartfelt birthday wish for daughter Penelope

Scott Disick and his former partner Kourtney Kardashian are celebrating their daughter Penelope’s 10th birthday today.

Scott took to Instagram and shared a sweet throwback photo of the daughter with a heartfelt tribute.

He wrote, “Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it. Happy birthday p! Words will never describe how much love I have 4 you!” followed by a heart emoticon.

Khloe Kardashian was the first to react to the post, saying “I’ m not ready.”

In another comment, Khloe said, “How is time moving this quickly??”.

Scott’s former partner and mother of Penelope also turned to the Facebook-owned app and shared a glimpse into birthday celebrations of the daughter.

