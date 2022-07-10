 
Was Elon Musk's Twitter account suspended?

SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures during a conversation with legendary game designer Todd Howard (not pictured) at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, US, June 13, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk withdrew his popular $44 billion Twitter deal saying that the social media platform failed to prove the status of the spam and bot accounts. He said that the microblogging platform "breached multiple provisions of the merger agreement".

Soon after, Elon Musk's Twitter account, which he uses quite frequently to voice his opinions and interact with his fans, was rumoured to be suspended.

A misleading tweet attached with a screenshot went viral on Twitter.

A user tweeted: “They suspended @eIonmusk fr??"

When the handle is clicked, it does take the user to a page of a suspended Twitter account that reads: "Twitter suspends accounts that violate the Twitter Rules."

Screengrab showing a suspended Twitter account.
Screengrab showing a suspended Twitter account.

What is actually happening?

Here is the truth: The handle of the suspended account has an uppercase "i" instead of a lowercase "l".

Many fell for the prank. Others, who were smart enough to notice, were kind enough to inform the internet.


