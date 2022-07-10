 
pakistan
Sunday Jul 10 2022
By
APP
,
Web Desk

In Eid call with Iranian president, PM Shehbaz calls for strengthening of economic linkages

By
APP
,
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 10, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (L) and President of Iran Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi. — AFP/Reuters
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (L) and President of Iran Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi. — AFP/Reuters
  • PM calls for early convening of Joint Economic Commission.
  • Appreciates Iran’s steadfast support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute especially by the Supreme Leader.
  • Raisi assures PM of Iranian cooperation in further intensifying bilateral trade.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a telephone conversation with President of Iran Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, has called for the early convening of the Joint Economic Commission (JEC) to further strengthen economic linkages between Iran and Pakistan,

APP

reported on Sunday.


During the phone call, the leaders exchanged Eid greetings besides discussing several aspects of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Underscoring the significance of historic ties between the two countries, marked by geographic proximity, shared history and mutual understanding, the prime minister reaffirmed his government’s strong commitment to boost bilateral relations in all areas of mutual cooperation, including trade, energy, electricity and people-to-people contacts.

PM Shehbaz also expressed the hope that Border Sustenance Markets would soon become functional to facilitate livelihood in the border region.

He expressed gratitude to the Iranian leadership for extending timely support and lending IL-76 aircraft to Pakistan to help extinguish forest fires in Balochistan province.

Appreciating Iran’s cooperation to facilitate visit of pilgrims every year, the prime minister emphasised the importance of further enhancing people-to-people exchanges.

PM Shehbaz appreciated Iran’s steadfast support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute especially by the Supreme Leader of Iran.

President Raisi thanked the prime minister for his Eid felicitations and assured him of Iranian cooperation in further intensifying bilateral trade, and particularly provision of electricity to the Makran Division.

Emphasising the importance of high-level exchanges, the prime minister extended a cordial invitation to the Iranian President to visit Pakistan.

President Raisi invited the prime minister to undertake an official visit to Iran at an early date.

Current ties disproportionate to countries' capacities

According to Iran's state news agency IRNA, Raisi said that the current level of Tehran-Islamabad ties is "not proportionate to the diverse capacities of the two countries" and that a regular holding of the joint commission for economic cooperation "can pave the way for boosting the level of bilateral relations".

"The Islamic Republic of Iran emphasises great importance to its relations with Pakistan," said the Iranian president.

He pointed out that "there is no obstacle to expanding ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan", IRNA reported.

More From Pakistan:

Daily COVID-19 report: Pakistan records 502 new cases, one death

Daily COVID-19 report: Pakistan records 502 new cases, one death
Weather update: Rain likely in Karachi on all three days of Eid ul Adha

Weather update: Rain likely in Karachi on all three days of Eid ul Adha
Pakistanis celebrate Eid ul Adha as country battles COVID-19 surge

Pakistanis celebrate Eid ul Adha as country battles COVID-19 surge
Pay attention to victims of rain, floods, PM Shehbaz Sharif says on Eid

Pay attention to victims of rain, floods, PM Shehbaz Sharif says on Eid
Unidentified persons attack anchorperson Sami Ibrahim in Islamabad

Unidentified persons attack anchorperson Sami Ibrahim in Islamabad
Eid ul Adha 2022: Namaz timing in Karachi

Eid ul Adha 2022: Namaz timing in Karachi
Eid ul Adha 2022: Namaz timing in Islamabad

Eid ul Adha 2022: Namaz timing in Islamabad
'Personal reasons': Ayaz Sadiq resigns as economic affairs minister

'Personal reasons': Ayaz Sadiq resigns as economic affairs minister
Several dead as torrential rains pound Sindh, Balochistan

Several dead as torrential rains pound Sindh, Balochistan
Senator Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti's convoy targeted in Dera Bugti

Senator Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti's convoy targeted in Dera Bugti
Eid ul Adha: How to select expert butchers for qurbani?

Eid ul Adha: How to select expert butchers for qurbani?
LHC approves Imran Riaz Khan's bail in Chakwal case

LHC approves Imran Riaz Khan's bail in Chakwal case

Latest

view all