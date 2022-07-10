Meghan Markle and Prince Harry son Archie's 'newly-leaked photographs' spark reactions

 
Sunday Jul 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Royal expert Daniela Elser has shared her thoughts on 'newly-leaked photographs' of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's eldest child, Archie.

Archie's photographs, according to the royal expert, show "significant" differences between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Cambridges.

Onlookers spotted the couple with three-year-old Archie enjoying the American Independence Day festivities as they watched a local parade in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, over the holiday weekend.

Lilibet's elder brothe was seen brandishing an American flag at the popular ski resort, known to be a favourite of the stars.

The photos the Sussexes emerged on Facebook, with one image appearing to show Meghan kneeling down to her son’s height. She is seen in black trousers, white top and a straw hat. While, Archie is decked out in blue, complemented by a red, white and blue hat. 

The Queen's great-grandchild can be seen tasting a lollipop while watching the parade. Harry is also seen standing near the pair wearing a green cap.

Royal expert Daniela Elser describing the images as unremarkable, pinpointed their very existence as important.

She wrote in the New Zealand Herald: “The shots in and of themselves are not that remarkable – a very cute little boy sucking a lollipop while watching a parade, Meghan casually but chicly dressed and Harry doing his usual impression of a hirsute thundercloud.

“But it's the fact that the shots themselves were even taken that is significant here.

“Ask yourself this: Have you ever seen similar images crop up of William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children?”

Unlike the July 4 photo, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are scarcely photographed outside the confines of royal events, and the images released by Kate Middleton.

