Sunday Jul 10 2022
Prince George's facial expressions at Wimbledon final: Kate and William's son seen picking his nose

Sunday Jul 10, 2022

Prince George sat between his parents Kate Middleton and Prince William in the Royal Box to witness the Men's final between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon's centre court on Sunday.

The eight-year-old Prince's facial expressions showed he was loving the experience - but in one moment, the cameras caught the royal picking his nose.

George, who is known for his love of sporting events, won the internet with his amazing expressions while watching the tense game with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The young royal was seen hiding his face, laughing and wincing as he watched the action unfold on the pitch. Judging by his expressive appearance, Wimbledon was no exception, with Prince George even once having been trained by Roger Federer.

However, George's pics divided royal fans as they began to speculate about the young prince after seeing his interest in the game.

