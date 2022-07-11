New footage shows Cardi B hitting a fan with microphone at concert

Monday Jul 11, 2022
Cardi B can be seen hitting an audience member with a microphone multiple times while her fans cheered her on at the Wireless Festival in new footage.
The Shake It hit-maker was performing at front of the stage at London's Finsbury Park when she seemingly started smacking a fan repeatedly.
The video posted by Daily Mail then shows a minder in a black t-shirt taking someone away from the rapper at the concert.
“It wasn't NO FIGHT!” the 29-year-old previously clarified getting into a fight with a concertgoer when videos from a different angle circulated on the internet of the alleged altercation.
Before the incident, Cardi B put the stage on fire when she performed alongside Megan Thee Stallion on the weekend.