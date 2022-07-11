 
entertainment
Monday Jul 11 2022
By
Web Desk

New footage shows Cardi B hitting a fan with microphone at concert

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 11, 2022

New footage shows Cardi B hitting a fan with microphone after she denied getting into fight at concert
New footage shows Cardi B hitting a fan with microphone after she denied getting into fight at concert

Cardi B can be seen hitting an audience member with a microphone multiple times while her fans cheered her on at the Wireless Festival in new footage.

The Shake It hit-maker was performing at front of the stage at London's Finsbury Park when she seemingly started smacking a fan repeatedly.

The video posted by Daily Mail then shows a minder in a black t-shirt taking someone away from the rapper at the concert.

Image obtained from video posted by Daily Mail
Image obtained from video posted by Daily Mail


Image obtained from video posted by Daily Mail
Image obtained from video posted by Daily Mail

“It wasn't NO FIGHT!” the 29-year-old previously clarified getting into a fight with a concertgoer when videos from a different angle circulated on the internet of the alleged altercation.

Before the incident, Cardi B put the stage on fire when she performed alongside Megan Thee Stallion on the weekend.

More From Entertainment:

Zendaya plans to direct an episode in season 3 of ‘Euphoria’

Zendaya plans to direct an episode in season 3 of ‘Euphoria’
Sofia Vergara turns heads with her gorgeous appearance on 50th birthday

Sofia Vergara turns heads with her gorgeous appearance on 50th birthday

Britney Spears shares snaps with adorable baby following devastating miscarriage

Britney Spears shares snaps with adorable baby following devastating miscarriage

Jennifer Lopez drops jaws with her latest stunning makeover

Jennifer Lopez drops jaws with her latest stunning makeover
Chris Pratt pens sweet tribute for Jurassic World co-star Bryce Dallas Howard

Chris Pratt pens sweet tribute for Jurassic World co-star Bryce Dallas Howard
Shakira, Gerard Pique reportedly making peace over custody battle

Shakira, Gerard Pique reportedly making peace over custody battle
Liam Payne, Aliana Mawla call it quits just weeks after they started dating

Liam Payne, Aliana Mawla call it quits just weeks after they started dating

Cameron Diaz makes shocking revelation: ‘I was a mule carrying drugs’

Cameron Diaz makes shocking revelation: ‘I was a mule carrying drugs’
Dakota Johnson refused to go to college to pursue acting: 'I was obsessed’

Dakota Johnson refused to go to college to pursue acting: 'I was obsessed’
Kate Mara reveals she is expecting another child

Kate Mara reveals she is expecting another child

Nick Kyrgios criticised for swearing 'in front of Prince George'

Nick Kyrgios criticised for swearing 'in front of Prince George'
'Thor' hammers competition at North American box office

'Thor' hammers competition at North American box office

Latest

view all