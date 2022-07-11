Petrol supply hampered in Karachi as flooding turns ferocious

A representational image of a petrol pump. — Online/File

KARACHI: Petroleum Dealer Association Monday announced that all oil companies have halted supply due to the situation of the roads in the metropolitan after torrential rains pounded the city.

The association's chairman, in a statement, said that the relentless rainfall has submerged several areas and the condition of the roads is “bad” due to which almost all oil companies have decided to halt supply.

The torrential rains that began on the evening of Eid ul Adha’s first day continued to pour till today, leaving main roads, including Shahrah-e-Faisal, Dr Ziauddin Ahemd Road and II Chundrigarh Road, inundated.

The association chief further mentioned that several petrol pumps have also flooded.

He also warned that the disruption in the supply chain can lead to a shortage of petrol pumps. However, the chairman assured that the supply will resume once that areas are clear.