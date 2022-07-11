 
pakistan
Monday Jul 11 2022
Heavy rainfall ruins Eid-ul-Azha, sinks parts of Karachi

Monday Jul 11, 2022

A family wades through a flooded road during the monsoon season in Karachi, Pakistan July 9, 2022. -REUTERS
A family wades through a flooded road during the monsoon season in Karachi, Pakistan July 9, 2022. -REUTERS

  • Parts of Karachi submerged after heavy rainfall
  • MQM-P slams Sindh government.
  • PMS days another "strong" monsoon spell will enter city on July 14.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast light to moderate showers in the metropolis today under the influence of a strong weather system as overnight showers sunk parts of the city including DHA and Clifton, ruining Eid-ul-Azha of the Karachiites.

Talking to Geo News, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz said the city is likely to receive intermittent light to moderate rain throughout the day due to a low-pressure's presence over the Arabian Sea.

The PMD official added that Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas will also be affected.

He said that cloudbursts cannot be predicted, adding that the current spell may weaken by July 13.

Light rain is expected in the city on July 12 and 13, Sadar Sarfaraz said, adding that another "strong" monsoon system is likely to enter Karachi from July 14.

Several main roads and streets were completely flooded as heavy rainfall once again exposed the city’s drainage system and the Sindh government’s claims regarding its rain emergency plans.


The city’s posh areas including DHA and Clifton were submerged due to heavy showers where rainwater entered homes with the masses slamming authorities for their negligence that has ruined their Eid.

According to the PMD data, Karachi received high amounts of rainfall till 5:00am.

  • DHA was the most affected area of the city with 92mm rain.
  • 91mm was recorded in PAF Base Masroor
  • 53mm rain in Quaidabad, 56mm in Orangi, 43mm at Old Terminal
  • 41mm at PAF Base Faisal, 4mm in Nazimabad,
  • 27mm at Jinnah Terminal, 14mm at University Road
  • 14mm in Surjani Town, 9mm in Gadap Town, 6mm in Gulshan-e-Haded
  • North Karachi recorded the lowest rainfall of 2mm

MQM-P slams Sindh govt

Meanwhile, in a statement, MQM-P has lashed out at the Sindh government over its “failure” amid continuous heavy rainfall.

“Rains have once again exposed the state of Karachi's infrastructure. The city’s sewerage system is choked with roads giving a view of ponds.”

The MQM-P, a key partner in the Shahbaz Sharif-led coalition government, said citizens are suffering due to the incompetence of the Sindh government.

“Sindh government ministers and officials are celebrating Eid in their home areas.”

