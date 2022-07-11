 
entertainment
Monday Jul 11 2022
Sofia Vergara turns heads with her gorgeous appearance on 50th birthday

Sofia Vergara dropped jaws with her stunning beauty as she celebrated her 50th birthday with family and friends.

The Modern Family star first dropped snaps on Instagram from her pre-birthday celebrations at an intimate poolside luncheon with family including son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara.

Donning a strapless red and white outfit, Vergara turned heads with her gorgeous presence at the special occasion.

“Pre bday lunch with my family,” the birthday girl captioned the post.

The America's Got Talent star went on share glimpses from her birthday picnic dropping loved-up images with husband Joe Manganiello.

For her day out, Vergara opted for a pink dress and accessorized her look with some necklaces while her brunette hair fell perfectly down her shoulders

Vergara finally treated her 26 million followers with snaps from her birthday dinner accompanied with family and friends.

The actor – model looked every inch gorgeous in a yellow gown which flaunted her hour glass figure.




