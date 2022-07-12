Prolonged power outages hit Karachi after heavy rains submerge city

Image collage showing different areas of the city completely submerged in rainwater. — Facebook/ Twitter

Three people killed due to electrocution in the aftermath of the rain.

Rain, sewerage water enter houses of DHA, Lyari, and Liaquatabad.

Several areas of city witness hours-long power outage.

KARACHI: Intermittent heavy rains in different parts of Karachi since Monday evening have inundated many areas of the city, bringing life to a complete halt.

To top it all off, the electricity supply in most areas of the city has been suspended for several hours, making it difficult for people to carry on their day-to-day activities.

Sindhi Muslim Cooperative Housing Society (SMCHS) Block B has been without power for the last 24 hours, while residents of DHA's Khayaban e Badban say the supply of electricity has been suspended for the last 36 hours.

According to Geo News, rainwater accumulated on the main roads and streets of the Defense Housing Authority (DHA), Clifton, Malir, Airport Road, I.I Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Old City Area, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Federal B Area, North Nazimabad, Korangi, and PECHS.



Screengrab of a Karachi street inundated with rainwater. — Twitter

In addition to residential areas, several main roads of the city, including the NIPA Chowrangi Flyover, Qayyummabad Chowrangi, Arts Council Chowrangi, Supreme Court Registry, Zainab Market, Bolton Market, and MA Jinnah Road have been flooded with rain and sewerage water, affecting the flow of traffic.

Meanwhile, several vehicles and motorcycles broke down on the streets because of the accumulated water.



Flooding of streets, houses in DHA

Owing to the incessant rains throughout Monday, several phases of DHA became flooded with water. These include Tauheed Commercial Area, Ittehad Commercial Area, Khayaban e Shamsheer, Muslim Commercial, Sea View, Badr Commercial, Saba Avenue, Khayaban e Bahria, 26th Street, Khayaban e Mujahid and Khayaban e Tanzeem were also submerged.

According to the report, rainwater entered many houses, damaging furniture and other household items.



Meanwhile, stagnant water outside the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) — the largest cardiology hospital in the city — made it difficult for ambulances to travel back and forth.

The Clifton submarine underpass and the KPT underpass had to be closed due to flooding, while rainwater also entered houses in certain areas of Liaquatabad and Bihar Colony of Lyari.



Forecast for more rainfall

According to meteorologist Jawad Memon, a new rain system is moving toward the city, which is likely to bring more heavy rains to Karachi within the next few hours.



— Facebook/ Karachi Doppler

Meteorological analysts say that rain clouds from the Arabian Sea are moving toward the city continuously, therefore, there is a possibility of intermittent rain till tomorrow evening.



Three killed in rain-related incidents

Meanwhile, three people lost their lives due to electrocution when lightning struck the Garden Shoe Market and Korangi's Bilal Colony during the rain.

DHA receives heaviest rainfall

The Pakistan Meteorological Department released Monday's rainfall data of Karachi from 6am to 11am, according to which the heaviest rainfall, measuring 126.6mm, was recorded in DHA Phase II.

Another street in Karachi submerged in rainwater. — Twitter

On the other hand, PAF Faisal Base received 88mm of rainfall, Masroor Base received 53mm of rainfall, North Karachi 38mm, while Old Airport and University Road received 35.6mm and 34 mm of rainfall, respectively.