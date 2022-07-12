R Kelly is my fiancé, claims Joycelyn Savage

File Footage

R Kelly’s victim Joycelyn Savage recently claimed that the “two are engaged to be married” in a letter written to a federal judge.



According to Independent, Savage reportedly mentioned that the R&B crooner, who was sentenced to 30 years in prison on sex trafficking and racketeering charges last week, is her fiancé in a letter in which she also asked for his “lenient sentence”.

“My name is Joycelyn Savage, and I’m Robert Kelly’s fiancé[e],” she wrote in a letter.

The aspiring singer continued, “I’m writing this letter in support of Robert in advance of his sentencing, so I can explain to the court that I’m not the victim that the government has portrayed me to be.”

In the letter, Savage claimed that the "disgraced singer" is not “the monster” but a “true gentleman”.

“Robert is not the monster that the government has described him to be. The Robert I know is very sweet, gentle, and kind. At the end of the day, he has always made sure that I’m taken care of, and any other women he was with as well,” she added.

Savage further alleged, “We have a very special connection and are deeply in love. I still support Robert to this day because I love him and will always be here to support him.”

Interestingly, Savage denied the allegations about Kelly, calling it “baseless and absolutely untrue”.

“It breaks my heart that the government has created a narrative that I’m a victim. I’m a grown woman, and can speak for myself which is why I wanted to provide this letter to the court. He is a great man, with a great heart and deserves to be home with his loved ones who are ready to support him,” she asserted.

Meanwhile, Savage’s family expressed “strong doubts” about the engagement claims.