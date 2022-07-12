Tom Cruise fans lash out at Mickey Rourke for calling Top Gun star ‘irrelevant’

Tom Cruise’ ardent fans were recently shocked after Mickey Rourke’s called Top Gun star “irrelevant” during his conversation with Piers Morgan on Piers Morgan Uncensored.



On Monday, Morgan asked Rourke how it felt to see “Cruise at the top of the box office charts with Top Gun: Maverick”.

“That doesn’t mean (expletive) to me. The guy’s been doing the same part for 35 years. I got no respect for that,” remarked the Iron Man 2 actor.

He continued, “I don’t care about money and power. I care about when I watch Al Pacino work and Chris Walken and De Niro’s early work and Richard Harris’s work and Ray Winstone’s work. That’s the kind of actor I want to be like. Monty Clift and Brando back in the day.”

To this end, Morgan inquired, “You don’t think Tom Cruise is a good actor?”

“I think he’s irrelevant in my world,” replied Rourke.

Following this interview, several fans turned to Twitter and called Rourke out for his mean comments.

Meanwhile, netizens took a hilarious dig at his plastic surgery, adding, “He looks like he's trying to turn into Val Kilmer”.

Look at the tweets here:



