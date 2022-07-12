 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Tom Cruise fans lash out at Mickey Rourke for calling Top Gun star ‘irrelevant’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 12, 2022

Tom Cruise fans lash out at Mickey Rourke for calling Top Gun star ‘irrelevant’
Tom Cruise fans lash out at Mickey Rourke for calling Top Gun star ‘irrelevant’

Tom Cruise’ ardent fans were recently shocked after Mickey Rourke’s called Top Gun star “irrelevant” during his conversation with Piers Morgan on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

On Monday, Morgan asked Rourke how it felt to see “Cruise at the top of the box office charts with Top Gun: Maverick”.

“That doesn’t mean (expletive) to me. The guy’s been doing the same part for 35 years. I got no respect for that,” remarked the Iron Man 2 actor.

He continued, “I don’t care about money and power. I care about when I watch Al Pacino work and Chris Walken and De Niro’s early work and Richard Harris’s work and Ray Winstone’s work. That’s the kind of actor I want to be like. Monty Clift and Brando back in the day.”

To this end, Morgan inquired, “You don’t think Tom Cruise is a good actor?”

“I think he’s irrelevant in my world,” replied Rourke.

Following this interview, several fans turned to Twitter and called Rourke out for his mean comments.

Meanwhile, netizens took a hilarious dig at his plastic surgery, adding, “He looks like he's trying to turn into Val Kilmer”.

Look at the tweets here:

Tom Cruise fans lash out at Mickey Rourke for calling Top Gun star ‘irrelevant’
Tom Cruise fans lash out at Mickey Rourke for calling Top Gun star ‘irrelevant’
Tom Cruise fans lash out at Mickey Rourke for calling Top Gun star ‘irrelevant’


More From Entertainment:

Camila Cabello on how she maintains her emotions amid public breakup with Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello on how she maintains her emotions amid public breakup with Shawn Mendes
Cameron Diaz talks acting comeback following yearlong hiatus

Cameron Diaz talks acting comeback following yearlong hiatus
Joey King on what she learns from Bullet Train co-star Brad Pitt

Joey King on what she learns from Bullet Train co-star Brad Pitt
Jill Duggar and husband Derick Dillard welcome third child

Jill Duggar and husband Derick Dillard welcome third child
Yellowstone star Q'orianka Kilcher accused of disability payment fraud

Yellowstone star Q'orianka Kilcher accused of disability payment fraud
Chris Hemsworth gushes over his daughter India Rose in sweet post

Chris Hemsworth gushes over his daughter India Rose in sweet post
Jessica Simpson pens inspiring birthday note for herself: 'honoured to be my own best friend’

Jessica Simpson pens inspiring birthday note for herself: 'honoured to be my own best friend’
R Kelly is my fiancé, claims Joycelyn Savage

R Kelly is my fiancé, claims Joycelyn Savage
Eminem announces Curtain Call 2 release on THIS date

Eminem announces Curtain Call 2 release on THIS date
Kourtney Kardashian wishes daughter Penelope with a heartwarming message on birthday

Kourtney Kardashian wishes daughter Penelope with a heartwarming message on birthday
Prince Harry issued dire warning over ‘waging war’ with ‘bold submission’

Prince Harry issued dire warning over ‘waging war’ with ‘bold submission’
Prince Harry ridiculed for ‘fighting tooth and nail’ for UK: ‘Doesn’t impact him!’

Prince Harry ridiculed for ‘fighting tooth and nail’ for UK: ‘Doesn’t impact him!’

Latest

view all