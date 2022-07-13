 
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 13 2022
By
Web Desk

WEF report says Pakistan second-worst country on Global Gender Gap Index

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 13, 2022

Women and men carry signs as they take part in an Aurat March, or Womens March in Lahore, Pakistan March 8, 2020. — Reuters
Women and men carry signs as they take part in an Aurat March, or Women's March in Lahore, Pakistan March 8, 2020. — Reuters
  • Pakistan ranks second-worst country on global gender gap index. 
  • Pakistan has smallest share of senior managerial, and legislative roles.
  • It ranks 143 on health and survival and 135 on educational attainment subindexes.

The Global Gender Gap Report released by the World Economic Forum (WEF) has positioned Pakistan as the second-worst country, ranking the country 145 out of 146 states.

The top five worst countries are the Democratic Republic of Congo, Iran,  Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Chad, while the top five countries with gender parity are Finland, Norway, New Zealand, and Sweden.

The report says that the global gender gap in 2022 was closed by 68.1%.

“At the current rate, it will take 132 years to reach full parity," the report said. "This represents a slight four-year improvement compared to the 2021 estimate (136 years to parity).”

Related items

The report also noted that considering the trends that led up to 2020, the gender gap could close within 100 years.

While Pakistan closed on 56.4%, the report said that the country had made "significant improvement" across three subindexes.

The highest positive variation was seen in economic participation and opportunity. Ranking 145 on economic participation and opportunity, in marked contrast, Pakistan ranked 95 on political participation.

It ranked 143 on health and survival and 135 on educational attainment subindexes.

“While wage equality carries the highest gender gap score among economic indicators, advances were also reported in estimated earned income, where women’s earnings increased 4% compared to 2021.”

“Gender parity scores for literacy, secondary and tertiary education enrolment all rose,” the report added.

It further mentioned that Pakistan had the smallest share of senior managerial and legislative roles.

Regionally, South Asia has one of the lowest gender parity scores, specifically for health and survival.

“In this subindex, only Sri Lanka has closed its gender gap, while Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India are among the worst-performing countries globally," the report mentioned.

More From Pakistan:

Fire at Guddu power plant causes Rs15b loss to national exchequer

Fire at Guddu power plant causes Rs15b loss to national exchequer
Former federal minister Babar Ghauri released on bail

Former federal minister Babar Ghauri released on bail

IHC declares navy golf course construction in Islamabad illegal

IHC declares navy golf course construction in Islamabad illegal
PTI moves ECP alleging pre-poll rigging in Punjab by-election

PTI moves ECP alleging pre-poll rigging in Punjab by-election
Four terrorists gunned down in North Waziristan operation

Four terrorists gunned down in North Waziristan operation
Monsoon rains paralyse Karachi, killing nearly 30

Monsoon rains paralyse Karachi, killing nearly 30
Pakistan population expected to see 56% rise by 2050: UN

Pakistan population expected to see 56% rise by 2050: UN
Pakistan registers minor decline in COVID-19 positivity rate as new infections fall

Pakistan registers minor decline in COVID-19 positivity rate as new infections fall
GIK students secure first place in Britain’s 'Formula Student' competition

GIK students secure first place in Britain’s 'Formula Student' competition
Karachi rains: COAS directs corps to use 'every single resource' to bring comfort to people

Karachi rains: COAS directs corps to use 'every single resource' to bring comfort to people
PM Shehbaz Sharif to announce cut in petrol prices soon

PM Shehbaz Sharif to announce cut in petrol prices soon
PML-N's competition not with PTI but with 'incompetence, inflation': Maryam Nawaz

PML-N's competition not with PTI but with 'incompetence, inflation': Maryam Nawaz

Latest

view all