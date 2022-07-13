Prince Harry fears media ‘won’t stop’ till Meghan Markle is dead

File Footage

A clip of Prince Harry voicing fears around Meghan Markle’s safety and security has just resurfaced.



In it, the prince voiced fears about Meghan Markle potentially dying from the bullying she’s been receiving.

A video clip of it has since gone viral and has amassed 130,000+ views on Twitter since it was last shared.

This video comes just days after Buckingham Palace concluded their investigation into the bullying probe.

For those unversed, the clip is from Prince Harry’s 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, where he discussed the media’s unfair treatment of his wife “at her most vulnerable.”

The Duke was quoted saying at the time, “People have seen the photographs of us squeezing each other's hands as we walked into the Royal Albert Hall in London for a charity event. [Meghan] was six months pregnant at the time.”

“What perhaps people don't understand is, earlier that evening Meghan decided to share with me the suicidal thoughts and the practicalities of how she was going to end her life.”

Check it out below:

“The scariest thing for her was her clarity of thought. She hadn't lost i. She wasn't crazy. She wasn't self-medicating, be it through pills or through alcohol. She was absolutely sober. She was completely sane. Yet, in the quiet of night these thoughts woke her up.”



“The thing that stopped her seeing it through was how unfair i would be on me after everything that had happened with my mom and to now be put in the position of losing another woman in my life with a baby inside of her—our baby—I'm somewhat ashamed of the way that I dealt with it.”