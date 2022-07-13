'We stand behind her': Khaled Hosseini's daughter comes out as transgender

Khalid Hosseini's daughter Haris as an adult (L) and as a toddler (R). — Faceebook/Khaled Hosseini

Celebrated author Khaled Hosseini proudly revealed to his followers that his daughter had come out as transgender and that he had "never been prouder of her".

He made the announcement all across social media on different platforms. The proud father posted two photos of his daughter — one as a toddler and the other as an adult.

"I have known about Haris’ journey since last year and I’ve watched her navigate some very trying personal times," read his Facebook post.

"Transitioning is such a complicated undertaking — emotionally, physically, socially, psychologically — but Haris has met each challenge with grace, patience, and wisdom," he said while encouraging his 21-year-old daughter.

Hosseini said that he was inspired by Haris' "fearlessness", adding that she had taught him about "truth" and about "what it means to live authentically".



"I know this process was painful for her, fraught with grief and anxiety," "The Kite Runner" author acknowledged.

I will be by her side every step of the way, as will our family. We stand behind her. It’s a privilege to watch her enter the world as the beautiful, wise, and brilliant woman that she is," Hosseini said.

"May God bless her," he said at the end of the post.



The post has garnered thousands of likes from all over the world with netizens hailing Hosseini, saying Haris is lucky to have him as a father. The comment sections are full of supportive comments.