 
world
Wednesday Jul 13 2022
By
Web Desk

'We stand behind her': Khaled Hosseini's daughter comes out as transgender

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 13, 2022

Khalid Hosseinis daughter Haris as an adult (L) and as a toddler (R). — Faceebook/Khaled Hosseini
Khalid Hosseini's daughter Haris as an adult (L) and as a toddler (R). — Faceebook/Khaled Hosseini

Celebrated author Khaled Hosseini proudly revealed to his followers that his daughter had come out as transgender and that he had "never been prouder of her".

He made the announcement all across social media on different platforms. The proud father posted two photos of his daughter — one as a toddler and the other as an adult.

"I have known about Haris’ journey since last year and I’ve watched her navigate some very trying personal times," read his Facebook post.

Related items

"Transitioning is such a complicated undertaking — emotionally, physically, socially, psychologically — but Haris has met each challenge with grace, patience, and wisdom," he said while encouraging his 21-year-old daughter.

Hosseini said that he was inspired by Haris' "fearlessness", adding that she had taught him about "truth" and about "what it means to live authentically".

"I know this process was painful for her, fraught with grief and anxiety," "The Kite Runner" author acknowledged.

I will be by her side every step of the way, as will our family. We stand behind her. It’s a privilege to watch her enter the world as the beautiful, wise, and brilliant woman that she is," Hosseini said.

"May God bless her," he said at the end of the post.

The post has garnered thousands of likes from all over the world with netizens hailing Hosseini, saying Haris is lucky to have him as a father. The comment sections are full of supportive comments.

More From World:

Science can now calculate how a country's carbon emissions damage others

Science can now calculate how a country's carbon emissions damage others
WATCH: Chinese scientists develop robot fish that gobble up microplastics

WATCH: Chinese scientists develop robot fish that gobble up microplastics
Former senior US official John Bolton admits to planning attempted foreign coups

Former senior US official John Bolton admits to planning attempted foreign coups
WHO warns COVID-19 pandemic 'nowhere near over'

WHO warns COVID-19 pandemic 'nowhere near over'
Sri Lankan president flees to Maldives, protesters storm prime minister's office

Sri Lankan president flees to Maldives, protesters storm prime minister's office
Twitter sues Elon Musk to hold him to $44 billion deal

Twitter sues Elon Musk to hold him to $44 billion deal
Sri Lanka’s president flees country for Maldives, officials say

Sri Lanka’s president flees country for Maldives, officials say
CPS drops anti-Semitism case against two British Muslims

CPS drops anti-Semitism case against two British Muslims
Japan bids sombre farewell to slain Shinzo Abe, its longest-serving premier

Japan bids sombre farewell to slain Shinzo Abe, its longest-serving premier
Sri Lanka president Gotabaya Rajapaksa hits airport standoff in escape attempt

Sri Lanka president Gotabaya Rajapaksa hits airport standoff in escape attempt
US health dept says doctors must offer abortion if mother's life is at risk

US health dept says doctors must offer abortion if mother's life is at risk
Amid Ukraine war, Russian parliament to hold extraordinary session

Amid Ukraine war, Russian parliament to hold extraordinary session

Latest

view all