Professor returns 33-month salary as no student attended his class

A professor returned his 33-month salary back to the college as not a single student attended his lectures.

Lalan Kumar, who is an assistant professor teaching Hindi in a college in Bihar, India, returned his total earnings to the college which make up about INR2.3 million as no student showed up to his class since he joined the college in 2019.



Kumar said that his "conscience did not allow" him to take the salary because he hadn't taught anyone during his job at the college, Republic World reported.

"My conscience does not allow me to take a salary without teaching,” said Kumar.

“Even during online classes (during the pandemic), there were only a handful of students present for Hindi classes. If I take a salary without teaching for five years, it would be academic death for me," he added.

Kumar said that he returned his salary upon hearing his inner voice.