 
world
Wednesday Jul 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Professor returns 33-month salary as no student attended his class

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 13, 2022

Image showing stacks of Indian rupees. — AFP
Image showing stacks of Indian rupees. — AFP

  • Lalan Kumar is an assistant professor teaching Hindi in a college in India.
  • He says his "conscience did not allow" him to take salary as he hadn't taught anyone.
  • Kumar adds that he returned his salary upon hearing his inner voice. 

A professor returned his 33-month salary back to the college as not a single student attended his lectures. 

Lalan Kumar, who is an assistant professor teaching Hindi in a college in Bihar, India, returned his total earnings to the college which make up about INR2.3 million as no student showed up to his class since he joined the college in 2019. 

Kumar said that his "conscience did not allow" him to take the salary because he hadn't taught anyone during his job at the college, Republic World reported. 

"My conscience does not allow me to take a salary without teaching,” said Kumar. 

“Even during online classes (during the pandemic), there were only a handful of students present for Hindi classes. If I take a salary without teaching for five years, it would be academic death for me," he added. 

Kumar said that he returned his salary upon hearing his inner voice. 

More From World:

Ex-finance minister Rishi Sunak tops first vote to be next UK PM

Ex-finance minister Rishi Sunak tops first vote to be next UK PM
Woman throws away gold worth INR1.5m in trash while sleepwalking

Woman throws away gold worth INR1.5m in trash while sleepwalking
Embraced as an old friend, Biden arrives in Israel at start of Mideast visit

Embraced as an old friend, Biden arrives in Israel at start of Mideast visit
US invites slain Al Jazeera journalist's family to Washington: official

US invites slain Al Jazeera journalist's family to Washington: official
Space travel possible for public with China space tourism prospects boosted

Space travel possible for public with China space tourism prospects boosted
Video shows young girls in India violently fighting over lover boy

Video shows young girls in India violently fighting over lover boy
'We stand behind her': Khaled Hosseini's daughter comes out as transgender

'We stand behind her': Khaled Hosseini's daughter comes out as transgender
Science can now calculate how a country's carbon emissions damage others

Science can now calculate how a country's carbon emissions damage others
WATCH: Chinese scientists develop robot fish that gobble up microplastics

WATCH: Chinese scientists develop robot fish that gobble up microplastics
Former senior US official John Bolton admits to planning attempted foreign coups

Former senior US official John Bolton admits to planning attempted foreign coups
WHO warns COVID-19 pandemic 'nowhere near over'

WHO warns COVID-19 pandemic 'nowhere near over'
Explainer: How Sri Lanka spiralled into crisis

Explainer: How Sri Lanka spiralled into crisis

Latest

view all