Pak vs SL: Babar Azam ‘gearing’ up for Galle

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam hits a shot during a three-day warm-up match at the Colts Cricket Club Ground against Sri Lanka Cricket XI. — Twitter/babarazam258

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan team will take on Dimuth Karunaratne’s Sri Lanka in Galle Test, starting this Saturday with expectations of spinners battle.

But nonetheless, skipper Babar is ready to live up to the task.

Taking to Twitter, the 27-year-old said “Gearing up for Galle”, as he shared photos of him smashing shots during the three-day warm-up match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI.

Babar scored 88 runs off 113, with the help of eight fours and four sixes at the Colts Cricket Club Ground in the match that ended in a draw.

Babar himself has been in roaring form with the bat and recently hit 196 against Australia in the team’s home series, which they ended up losing 1-0 in March.

Sri Lanka head into the Pakistan series after two contrasting results in Galle where they first lost to Australia on a vicious turner and then bounced back to hammer the tourists on Monday.



The Test series will be played under the ICC World Test Championship Cycle of 2021 – 2023.

The first Test will begin at the Galle International Cricket Stadium while the second match is scheduled to be played from July 24-28 at the Colombo stadium.