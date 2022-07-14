Groom arrives at wedding mounted on brothers’ shoulders to save animals from being hurt

Groom can be seen arriving to the wedding venue on his brother's shoulder. — Instagram video screengrab

In a video posted on Instagram, a groom entered his wedding while being mounted on his brothers’ shoulders instead of a horse or donkey to avoid hurting the animals.



Many Indians and social media users were in awe of his thoughtful gesture.

The bride told Hindustan Times, that she “always” imagined a wedding where no animals were harmed.

“I have seen in weddings how badly they are treated with heavy clothes and sometimes they are forced to consume alcohol to entertain and dance around,” she said.



“I have always hated that part and always prayed that in my wedding, I will not use any animals, instead we will feed them after our wedding.”

The video currently has over 29,000 views and 280 comments.