 
sports
Friday Jul 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Babar Azam gives advice to out-of-form Virat Kohli

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 15, 2022

Pakistan team skipper Babar Azam (L) poses alongside former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli. — Twitter/@babarazam258
Pakistan team skipper Babar Azam (L) poses alongside former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli. — Twitter/@babarazam258

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam Thursday night asked former Indian captain Virat Kohli to hang in there after the batter lost form and was benched for the upcoming West Indies series.

"This too shall pass. Stay strong," Babar said in posts he uploaded on Twitter and Instagram, signalling support for Kohli who has been under criticism for his lacklustre performance.

India’s out-of-form star batsman Kohli was missing from the 18-member squad announced by selectors for the upcoming five-match Twenty20 series in West Indies.

Related items

Former captain Kohli, 33, has been going through a prolonged lean patch and has not hit a century since 2019, with his future now a matter of intense public debate in his cricket-obsessed country.

The national selectors did not clarify whether the top-order batter had finally been dropped or was merely being rested over injury concerns ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

More From Sports:

PAK vs ENG: ECB's recce team to inspect arrangements in Pakistan ahead of tour

PAK vs ENG: ECB's recce team to inspect arrangements in Pakistan ahead of tour

PBF eyes medals in Asian Bodybuilding Championship

PBF eyes medals in Asian Bodybuilding Championship
India's Virat Kohli absent from T20 squad for West Indies

India's Virat Kohli absent from T20 squad for West Indies
Pak vs SL: Babar Azam ‘gearing’ up for Galle

Pak vs SL: Babar Azam ‘gearing’ up for Galle
Pak vs SL: Sri Lanka announces squad for Pakistan Test series

Pak vs SL: Sri Lanka announces squad for Pakistan Test series
Spin vs spin as Sri Lanka take on Pakistan in Test opener

Spin vs spin as Sri Lanka take on Pakistan in Test opener
Snooker player Ahsan Ramzan qualifies for quarter-finals in World Games

Snooker player Ahsan Ramzan qualifies for quarter-finals in World Games
Pak vs SL: 'State of emergency' spreads uncertainty around Pakistan Test tour

Pak vs SL: 'State of emergency' spreads uncertainty around Pakistan Test tour
India jump past Pakistan in latest ICC ODI ranking

India jump past Pakistan in latest ICC ODI ranking
Shoaib Akhtar heads back to Pakistan after performing Hajj

Shoaib Akhtar heads back to Pakistan after performing Hajj
Baby Fatima accompanies mother Bismah as Pakistan women team departs for Belfast

Baby Fatima accompanies mother Bismah as Pakistan women team departs for Belfast
Group of Indian locals create fake IPL to trick Russian gamblers

Group of Indian locals create fake IPL to trick Russian gamblers

Latest

view all