 
world
Friday Jul 15 2022
By
Reuters

Saudi Arabia to open airspace to all airlines, including from Israel

By
Reuters

Friday Jul 15, 2022

A Saudi man checks the flight timings at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 16, 2021. — Reuters
A Saudi man checks the flight timings at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 16, 2021. — Reuters

  • Saudi Arabia says it will open its airspace to all air carriers.
  • Decision paves way for more overflights to and from Israel.
  • US President Joe Biden welcomed the decision.

Saudi Arabia said it would open its airspace to all air carriers, paving the way for more overflights to and from Israel, in a decision welcomed by US President Joe Biden who is due to visit the kingdom on Friday.

The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said the country's airspace was now open to all carriers that meet its requirements for overflights, in line with international conventions that say there should be no discrimination between civil aircraft.

The decision will "complement the efforts aimed at consolidating the kingdom's position as a global hub connecting three continents and to enhance international air connectivity," GACA added in a statement.

Related items

Bypassing Saudi Arabian airspace had added to flight times and increased fuel burn on some services to and from Israel. 

US President Joe Biden welcomed the decision and said it was an important step towards building a more integrated and stable Middle East region.

"Today, I will be the first president of the United States to fly from Israel to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. As we mark this important moment, Saudi Arabia’s decision can help build momentum toward Israel’s further integration into the region, including with Saudi Arabia," Biden said in a statement.

Earlier on Thursday, a US official told Reuters that Saudi Arabia would soon grant Israeli airlines unfettered overflight access and permit direct charter flights from Israel for Muslims participating in the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca.

Saudi Arabia does not recognise Israel and has said nothing of possible bilateral developments during Biden's visit. Israel has also shied from drawing such links.

Despite the absence of official ties, Saudi Arabia agreed in 2020 to allow Israel-United Arab Emirates flights to cross its territory.

More From World:

Biden heads to Saudi Arabia amid tension on oil

Biden heads to Saudi Arabia amid tension on oil
Four Pakistani students studying at varsities in Kabul go missing

Four Pakistani students studying at varsities in Kabul go missing
Ukraine condemns deadly missile strike as war overshadows G20 meeting

Ukraine condemns deadly missile strike as war overshadows G20 meeting
Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa quits; 'We are the real power' says protester

Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa quits; 'We are the real power' says protester
Ukraine condemns Russia strike that killed 23 in 'ordinary, peaceful' city

Ukraine condemns Russia strike that killed 23 in 'ordinary, peaceful' city
Donald Trump's first wife Ivana Trump passes away

Donald Trump's first wife Ivana Trump passes away
Groom arrives at wedding mounted on brothers’ shoulders to save animals from being hurt

Groom arrives at wedding mounted on brothers’ shoulders to save animals from being hurt
Sri Lanka president submits resignation from Singapore: official

Sri Lanka president submits resignation from Singapore: official
Indian bride cancels wedding, says groom is 'too dark'

Indian bride cancels wedding, says groom is 'too dark'
WATCH: Woman jumps over restaurant's drive-through window to make burger for herself

WATCH: Woman jumps over restaurant's drive-through window to make burger for herself
Groom late for his own wedding, says bride might be angry

Groom late for his own wedding, says bride might be angry
Baby elephant pulled from Thailand manhole in dramatic rescue

Baby elephant pulled from Thailand manhole in dramatic rescue

Latest

view all