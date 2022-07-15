 
WATCH: Bride reaches groom's house in boat during heavy rainfall

The picture shows the bride and her family sitting in a boat. — Screengrab/Twitter
A bride did not allow heavy rainfall to ruin her special day and decided to reach the groom's residence in a boat along with her family. 

Despite rising water levels, the bride and her family decked into a boat and left for the groom's house. 

Videos of the bride Prashanti with a group of women, all dressed up in colourful wedding outfits sitting in a boat, have been circulating on social media, NDTV reported. 

The video also shows the area to be heavily flooded with high water levels. 

The groom Ashok and his bride decided to get married in July to avoid the monsoon season, however, their plan did not work.

Initially, the wedding got delayed but the bride and her family hopped up onto a boat and left for the groom's house to complete the rest of the rituals. 

