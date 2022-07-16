 
health
Saturday Jul 16 2022
Children up to seven years of age need at least 10 hours of sleep

A girl sleeping with her teddy bear. — Unsplash
  • Children who sleep 10 hours or more a night have easier time socialising.
  • These children have better learning engagement and academic performance.
  • In case of children, sleep also plays huge role in emotional regulation, mood, and frustration tolerance.

A new study suggests that children aged up to seven years of age, entering kindergarten, require a minimum of 10 hours of sleep, reported Healthline.

The US study showed that children who slept 10 hours or more a night ended up feeling better and had an easier time socialising during their first kindergarten year.

These children were found to have better learning engagement and academic performance than children who slept less than 10 hours.

The findings further strengthened the previous research studies that have shown the significance of sleep. 

 “Sleep is important for helping regulate appetite, hormones, and immune system," said Michelle Hintz, PsyD, a child and family psychologist in Florida.

In the case of children, sleep also plays a huge role in emotional regulation, mood, and frustration tolerance. 

However, Dr Rebekah Diamond, a pediatric hospitalist in New York City and assistant professor of paediatrics at Columbia University, clarified that the definition of "good" sleep could not be simplified.

She said that other factors too contributed to children's social adjustment and overall performance.

