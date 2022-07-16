Lady Gaga thought she’d never perform again: ‘painful nightmare’

Lady Gaga wore her heart on her sleeve to dish on her ‘nightmare’ that he would never perform again.

Taking to Twitter, the Oscar-winning actor, real name Stefani Germanotta, told her millions of followers how “trust, truth, bravery, talent and dedication” helped her overcome the fear.

“There was a time I thought I’d never be on stage again. I was so sad I couldn’t even dream anything but a painful nightmare,” she wrote.

“I’ve overcome my nightmare with love, support, trust, truth, bravery, talent and dedication. I am so grateful. I’ll see you in BABYLON #ChromaticaBall.”

The singer’s The Chromatica Ball world tour is slated to take place from July to September.

The tour kicks off in Dusseldorf on July 17 and concludes in Miami on September 17.