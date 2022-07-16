Queen’s estate threatened with ‘serious shooting incidents’

File Footage

Queen Elizabeth’s estate at Sandringham has been facing major and rather “serious shooting incidents”.



The shooting is being carried out against an endangered species of birds that carry a £5,000 fine and jail term extending to nearly six months.

The most recent report of hunting, according to the Guardian, is not isolated.

It happened in 2007, and was caught by a wildlife warden at the time, however, when authorities were notified, they refused to take action because it involves a written petition that they need to access in order to enter the Queen’s estate.

At the time, the reporter witnessed the rare birds “immediately fold and drop out of sight.”

For those unversed, the outlet alleges, “Sandringham has been investigated for wildlife and pesticides offenses against legally protected birds of prey at least six times between 2005 and 2016.”