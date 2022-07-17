PP-217 Multan by-election result 2022

PML-N's Muhammad Salman Naeem (left) and PTI's Zain Qureshi. — Twitter/LinkedIn/File

Counting is underway after polling in the by-elections in the 20 Punjab constituencies, which will decide the fate of Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.

In the PP-217 constituency of Multan, PML-N has fielded Muhammad Salman Naeem, while PTI gave the ticket to Zain Qureshi.

Latest election result in PP-217

Party Candidate Votes PML-N

Muhammad Salman Naeem

1099

PTI

Zain Qureshi

726



The above result is preliminary and unofficial. Please refresh the page for the latest version.