PP-217 Multan by-election result 2022

Sunday Jul 17, 2022
Counting is underway after polling in the by-elections in the 20 Punjab constituencies, which will decide the fate of Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.
In the PP-217 constituency of Multan, PML-N has fielded Muhammad Salman Naeem, while PTI gave the ticket to Zain Qureshi.
Latest election result in PP-217
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|PML-N
|Muhammad Salman Naeem
|1099
|PTI
|Zain Qureshi
|726
The above result is preliminary and unofficial. Please refresh the page for the latest version.