 
pakistan
Sunday Jul 17 2022
By
Web Desk

PP-217 Multan by-election result 2022

Sunday Jul 17, 2022

PML-Ns Muhammad Salman Naeem (left) and PTIs Zain Qureshi. — Twitter/LinkedIn/File
Counting is underway after polling in the by-elections in the 20 Punjab constituencies, which will decide the fate of Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.

In the PP-217 constituency of Multan, PML-N has fielded Muhammad Salman Naeem, while PTI gave the ticket to Zain Qureshi.

Latest election result in PP-217

PartyCandidateVotes
PML-N 
Muhammad Salman Naeem
1099 
PTI 
Zain Qureshi
726 

The above result is preliminary and unofficial. Please refresh the page for the latest version.

