Prince Harry 'furious' over public snub in 'graphically parting of ways'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were left shocked over royal family treatment at Commonwealth Day 2020.

The couple, who marked their final royal appearance before Megxit at the event, were 'made to shuffle their seats' while other royals including Cambridges and Princess Charles sat right behind the Queen.

Royal author Robert Lacey claimed Harry and Meghan felt "shunted" by the snub.



The author continued: "When Harry heard that he and Meghan had been so graphically shunted aside on this final appearance, he was furious.



"The subservience of a ‘spare’ – one of the basic reasons for this very sad parting of the ways – could not have been more strikingly illustrated."

Meanwhile, author Tom Bower in his new book shares that the Queen was relived when Meghan did not arrive at Prince Philip's funeral in 2021.

“Thank goodness Meghan is not coming” she confined in one of her aides.

