Meghan Markle conversation with Hillary Clinton made up by father Thomas?

Meghan Markle letter reply from Hillary Clinton made up by father Thomas?

Meghan Markle correspondence with Hillary Clinton back in the days was seemingly mad up by her 'adoring' father Thomas Markle.

As a child, Meghan wrote a letter to Hillary Clinton to share her concerns over a P&G washing liquid advert that said: “Women all over America are fighting greasy pots and pans.”



Later in life, Markle shared during a speech at UN Women. "Two boys from my class said: 'yeah, that's where women belong, in the kitchen,'" she recalled.



I felt "shocked and angry" and "so hurt," said Meghan.



Meghan spoke about the incident with Sam Kashner at Vanity Fair at another instant.

"Kashner resisted revealing that Vanity Fair’s fact-checkers had raised questions about its accuracy and, after consulting P&G and advertising historians, had concluded they could not prove the whole story.

"They could also find no evidence, as Meghan claimed, that she received a reply from Clinton."

Author Mr Bower added: "Unknown to Kashner, Thomas Markle knew Clinton and P&G had not replied to Meghan. The success of her 'campaign' was fictitious, invented by an adoring father".