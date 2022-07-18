 
world
Monday Jul 18 2022
By
Reuters

Sri Lanka puts emergency in place ahead of parliament's vote for new president

By
Reuters

Monday Jul 18, 2022

Demonstrators take part in a celebration as Sri Lankas protest movement reached its 100th day at the Galle face protest area near Presidential secretariat in Colombo on July 17, 2022. — AFP
Demonstrators take part in a celebration as Sri Lanka's protest movement reached its 100th day at the Galle face protest area near Presidential secretariat in Colombo on July 17, 2022. — AFP  

  • Acting President Wickremesinghe declared a fresh state of emergency, specific legal provisions of which are yet to be announced.
  • Sri Lanka's beleaguered leaders have imposed a state of emergency several times since April.
  • Wickremesinghe is one of top contenders to take on presidency, Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa is another leading candidate.

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe gazetted orders late on Sunday for a state of emergency in the crisis-ridden island nation, in an effort to head off unrest ahead of a vote in parliament later this week to elect a new president.

Sri Lanka's beleaguered leaders have imposed a state of emergency several times since April, when public protests took hold against the government's handling of a deepening economic crisis and a persistent shortage of essentials.

"It is expedient, so to do, in the interests of public security, the protection of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community," the notification stated.

Wickremesinghe had announced a state of emergency last week, after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country to escape a popular uprising against his government, but it had not been officially notified or gazetted. 

Related items

Late on Sunday, Wickremesinghe — who was sworn in on July 15 as acting president — declared a fresh state of emergency, the specific legal provisions of which are yet to be announced by the government.

Previous emergency regulations have been used to deploy the military to arrest and detain people, search private property and dampen public protests.

The country's commercial capital Colombo remained calm on Monday morning, with traffic and pedestrians out on the streets.

Bhavani Fonseka, senior researcher at the Centre for Policy Alternatives, said declaring a state of emergency was becoming the government's default response.

"This has proven ineffective in the past," Fonseka told Reuters.

Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives and then Singapore last week after hundreds of thousands of anti-government protesters came out onto the streets of Colombo a week ago and occupied his official residence and office.

Parliament accepted Rajapaksa's resignation on Friday, and convened a day later to begin the process of electing a new president, with the vote set for Wednesday.

The crisis-hit nation also received a shipment of fuel arrived to provide some relief amid the crippling shortages.

Wickremesinghe, a six-time prime minister regarded as an ally of Rajapaksa, is one of the top contenders to take on the presidency full-time but protesters also want him gone, leading to the prospect of further unrest should he be elected.

Sajith Premadasa, leader of the main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) party, is another leading candidate, along with Dullas Alahapperuma, a senior ruling party lawmaker who served as the minister of mass media and a cabinet spokesperson. 

More From World:

Ukraine president sacks security chief, cites hundreds of treason cases

Ukraine president sacks security chief, cites hundreds of treason cases
Gunman kills three in Indiana mall before being shot by armed bystander

Gunman kills three in Indiana mall before being shot by armed bystander
India's COVID vaccinations hit 2 billion, new cases at four-month high

India's COVID vaccinations hit 2 billion, new cases at four-month high
Forest fires rage in scorching southwest Europe

Forest fires rage in scorching southwest Europe
Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece

Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece
Another Indian plane makes emergency landing at Karachi airport

Another Indian plane makes emergency landing at Karachi airport
Woman’s photoshoot in Sri Lankan presidential palace goes viral

Woman’s photoshoot in Sri Lankan presidential palace goes viral
Biden reassures Arab leaders US committed to region

Biden reassures Arab leaders US committed to region
Bill Gates 'plans' to give away all his wealth

Bill Gates 'plans' to give away all his wealth
Meet Afsheen Gul, Pakistani girl whose life was saved by Indian doctor

Meet Afsheen Gul, Pakistani girl whose life was saved by Indian doctor
Sri Lanka's ousted president says he 'took all possible steps' to prevent crisis

Sri Lanka's ousted president says he 'took all possible steps' to prevent crisis
VIDEO: Venezuelan breakdancer's 'head slides' stop traffic

VIDEO: Venezuelan breakdancer's 'head slides' stop traffic

Latest

view all