Monday Jul 18 2022
Meghan Markle ‘reprimanded’ Prince Harry’s friends: Here’s why

Monday Jul 18, 2022

Meghan Markle had ‘reprimanded’ Prince Harry’s friends, who later slammed the Duke of Sussex for dating her after their relationship was publicly disclosed.

According to royal author Tom Bower, Prince Harry had invited his friends from Eton College for a dinner at Sandringham in 2016 where they met his then girlfriend Meghan Markle.

The gathering was hosted after Queen Elizabeth’s permission.

The royal author, in his new book 'Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors,' claimed that during the meet up, Prince Harry and his pals were looking forward to endless banter but the Duchess of Sussex allegedly 'challenged every guest' who 'contravened her woke values'.

Bower says in the book, Prince Harry and his friends jokes, involving feminism and transgender people, echoed around the living and dining rooms.

However, the Duke had not anticipated Meghan's strong reaction.

Bower claims Meghan ‘reprimanded guests’ if they made the ‘slightest inappropriate comment’ and 'nobody was exempt'.

Later, Harry’s friends slammed him for dating Meghan, now mother of his two children Archie and Lilibet.

