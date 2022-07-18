 
pakistan
Monday Jul 18 2022
By
Asif Bashir Chaudhary

Nawaz, Zardari, Fazl talk strategy after PML-N loses Punjab

By
Asif Bashir Chaudhary

Monday Jul 18, 2022

(From left to right) PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, PPPs Asif Zardari and JUI-Fs Maulana Fazlur Rehman. - Geo.tv
(From left to right) PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, PPP's Asif Zardari and JUI-F's Maulana Fazlur Rehman. - Geo.tv
  • Nawaz, Zardari, Fazl speak over the phone after PML-N's defeat in Punjab by-polls.
  • Discuss future strategy in Punjab.
  • PTI had turned the tables on PML-N by winning 15 out of 20 seats in Punjab by-polls.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, PPP Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman spoke over the phone to discuss the country's political situation after PML-N's humiliating defeat in the Punjab by-elections held a day earlier, Geo News reported Monday, citing sources.

The three leaders have reportedly agreed that a detailed plan of action will be adopted in consultation with other allies.

According to the sources, Nawaz, Zardari and Maulana Fazl reviewed the results of the Punjab by-elections and discussed the future strategy of the coalition government in Punjab and the centre.

In Sunday's Punjab by-polls, the PTI bagged 15 out of the 20 constituencies up for grabs in the province.

The clear victory of PTI in the Punjab by-polls has turned around the number game in the Punjab Assembly, with Chaudhry Pervez Elahi now most likely to replace Hamza Shahbaz Sharif as the new chief minister of the province in the coming days.

Almost all the politicians who joined the PML-N and voted for Hamza Shahbaz Sharif lost to the PTI candidates.

PML-N won four seats and the remaining one seat went to an independent candidate, apart from PTI’s 15 seats.

Before the by-polls, the PTI and PML-Q had already jointly attained the strength of 173 (163 of PTI and 10 of PML-Q). Now, with 15 additional seats, this strength has reached 188 whereas the figure for the simple majority stands at 186. This means the PTI and PML-Q have crossed that landmark.

One independent MPA will likely be part of the new ruling coalition

