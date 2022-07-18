 
world
Monday Jul 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Monkey throws 4-month-old baby off three-storey building, infant dies on spot

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 18, 2022

A monkey sits on a pavement outside Indias Parliament building in New Delhi, India, November 15, 2018. — Reuters/File
A monkey sits on a pavement outside India's Parliament building in New Delhi, India, November 15, 2018. — Reuters/File

A four-month-old baby boy was killed after being thrown off the rooftop of a three-storey building by a monkey in front of his parents in India's Bareilly, NDTV reported.

The affected parent, Nirdesh Upadhyay, said that the incident took place when he and his wife were taking a stroll on the terrace of their house and a troop of monkeys appeared.

Related items

The couple tried to shoo the monkeys away but they encircled Nirdesh, who was carrying the baby. He, however, tried to run towards the stairs but dropped the baby in panic and before he could pick it up back, a monkey grabbed the child and threw him down the rooftop.

According to India TV, Bareilly Chief Conservator of Forests Lalit Verma said that a team of forest department has been sent to conduct an investigation into the matter.

As per Daily Mail, Uttar Pradesh is home to a huge population of rhesus monkeys, which roam freely across the state's towns and residential areas.

"Although the primates are generally able to live in relative harmony alongside the humans who reside in these settlements, there are a number of documented cases of the monkeys attacking people, in particular children," the publication states.

More From World:

Indian traders, shopkeepers plan nationwide protest against tax hikes

Indian traders, shopkeepers plan nationwide protest against tax hikes
Khamenei adviser says Iran ‘capable of building nuclear bomb’

Khamenei adviser says Iran ‘capable of building nuclear bomb’
France and Britain on high alert as European heatwave turns deadly

France and Britain on high alert as European heatwave turns deadly
Russian TV worker who protested Ukraine war live on air briefly detained

Russian TV worker who protested Ukraine war live on air briefly detained
VIDEO: Monster fish that ‘indicates earthquakes underwater’ caught in Chile

VIDEO: Monster fish that ‘indicates earthquakes underwater’ caught in Chile
Kyrgyz imam says women's exposed thighs behind rising meat prices

Kyrgyz imam says women's exposed thighs behind rising meat prices
Dream come true: 90-year-old Indian woman visits ancestral home in Pakistan

Dream come true: 90-year-old Indian woman visits ancestral home in Pakistan
Ukraine president sacks security chief, cites hundreds of treason cases

Ukraine president sacks security chief, cites hundreds of treason cases
Sri Lanka puts emergency in place ahead of parliament's vote for new president

Sri Lanka puts emergency in place ahead of parliament's vote for new president
Gunman kills three in Indiana mall before being shot by armed bystander

Gunman kills three in Indiana mall before being shot by armed bystander
India's COVID vaccinations hit 2 billion, new cases at four-month high

India's COVID vaccinations hit 2 billion, new cases at four-month high
Forest fires rage in scorching southwest Europe

Forest fires rage in scorching southwest Europe

Latest

view all