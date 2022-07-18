Dua Zahra's husband Zaheer can be arrested anytime: Jibran Nasir

Dua, 15, (R) and 21-year-old Zaheer Ahmed (L). — Screengrab via Geo News

Jibran Nasir demands Dua Zehra's speedy recovery.

"Zaheer is not on any protective bail and police can arrest him anytime," he says.

Salman Sufi issues orders to recover teenager.

KARACHI: The lawyer of Dua Zahra's father's, Jibran Nasir, Monday said that the teenager's husband Zaheer Ahmed can be arrested at any moment now.

Dua, 15, had made headlines across the country after she had mysteriously disappeared from Karachi in April but later declared that she had run away from her home to marry 21-year-old Zaheer.

Talking to Geo.tv, Nasir said that Zaheer is not on any protective bail and the police can arrest him anytime. Calling Zaheer a fugitive, Mehdi Kazmi's lawyer demanded a speedy recovery of Dua.

In this regard, the Head of Prime Minister of Pakistan’s Strategic Reforms Salman Sufi issued orders to recover Dua.



Sufi, on Twitter, wrote that the Punjab police have been asked to locate and arrest Zaheer upon the Sindh police's request.

Earlier, Nasir had claimed that the investigation officer in the high-profile case has been continuously suppressing key facts revealed during the probe that should have been looked into from the first day.

"IO is continuing to suppress key facts of Dua Zahra case which should've been investigated on day one. We've moved multiple applications with the police asserting the child didn't go to Lahore alone but was taken by the accused. Police itself is denting an already fragile public trust," he had written.