 
entertainment
Monday Jul 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire catch boat to beachfront in Saint-Tropez

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 18, 2022

Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire catch boat to beachfront in Saint-Tropez
Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire catch boat to beachfront in Saint-Tropez

Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire wore matching outfits as they spent a gleeful time on a boat to Le Club 55 in Saint-Tropez on Thursday.

The best friends were also joined by Maguire’s ex-wife Jennifer Meyer.

According to Daily Mail, the Titanic star tried to fly under the radar by wearing a face mask while Maguire was papped donning a bright smile ahead of a fun day.

Photo Credits: Daily Mail
Photo Credits: Daily Mail

Meanwhile, Meyer recently confessed on the World’s First Podcast that it was 'a lot of work' to successfully co-parent their two children.

Photo Credits: Daily Mail
Photo Credits: Daily Mail

“It was a choice, and it was trusting in, like, the universe has got our back, but let me tell you something, the work is a (expletive),” she said.

“Now we talk about our significant others [like], ‘Hey, you got the kids? I'm going for a weekend away. Now it's like, ‘Hey, I'm having a hard day’ or ‘Hey, you did this, it really bummed me out.’

“I would do anything in the world for him. I can't even explain [it]. He is my brother. I love him to death.”

More From Entertainment:

'Johnny Depp Shot:' US bar sells new drink to help men feeling 'unsafe and scared'

'Johnny Depp Shot:' US bar sells new drink to help men feeling 'unsafe and scared'
Chris Evans looking for life partner: 'Someone that you want to live'

Chris Evans looking for life partner: 'Someone that you want to live'

Chris Hemsworth gushes over 'gorgeous lady!' Elsa Pataky on her birthday

Chris Hemsworth gushes over 'gorgeous lady!' Elsa Pataky on her birthday
Ashley Roberts stuns onlookers as she showcases her long legs in blue minidress

Ashley Roberts stuns onlookers as she showcases her long legs in blue minidress
Meghan Markle ‘hated’ being compared to Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle ‘hated’ being compared to Kate Middleton
Jennifer Lopez always wanted to take Ben Affleck’s last name after saying ‘I do’

Jennifer Lopez always wanted to take Ben Affleck’s last name after saying ‘I do’
Meghan felt William, Kate failed to offer recognition she deserved

Meghan felt William, Kate failed to offer recognition she deserved
Prince Harry 'convinced' Prince William was ‘jealous’ of his success?

Prince Harry 'convinced' Prince William was ‘jealous’ of his success?
Meghan Markle’s anger at staff ‘fuelled by fury’ at Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle’s anger at staff ‘fuelled by fury’ at Prince Harry?
Lady Gaga kicks off ‘The Chromatica Ball’ tour, debuts ‘Free Woman’, ‘Sour Candy’ and more

Lady Gaga kicks off ‘The Chromatica Ball’ tour, debuts ‘Free Woman’, ‘Sour Candy’ and more
Meghan Markle ‘forced demands’ on media ‘wanted it my way’

Meghan Markle ‘forced demands’ on media ‘wanted it my way’
Kourtney Kardashian reveals wedding beauty tips to get ‘flawless’ look

Kourtney Kardashian reveals wedding beauty tips to get ‘flawless’ look

Latest

view all