WATCH: iPhone takes a bullet for Ukrainian soldier

A video of a Ukrainian soldier being saved by his iPhone 11 Pro is going viral on social media.

The clip was first shared on Reddit that shows a Ukrainian soldier taking an iPhone out of his bag.

The camera focuses on the destroyed phone with a bullet inside. It apparently acted as a bulletproof vest for the man as the bullet would otherwise have killed him.

Details of the incident were not shared in the post, yet it went viral.



It garnered over 3,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments. A user commented: “An apple a day keeps the doctors away!”

“iPhones are finally good for something!" joked another.