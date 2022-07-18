Prince Harry ‘furious’ over Queen ‘snubbing’ his family before Megxit

file footage

Prince Harry was allegedly left ‘furious’ at the Queen ‘airbrushing’ his family, including wife Meghan Markle and son Archie Harrison, out of her Christmas Day address in 2019, ahead of Megxit.



The claim comes from royal author Tom Bower in his upcoming bombshell book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors, that is due to hit bookshelves on July 21.

In the book, Bower claims that after Meghan and her team talked about how she and Prince Harry could distance themselves from the royal family, the Queen effectively ‘slimmed down’ the monarchy, leaving her and Harry out of an important moment.

As per an excerpt shared by Mirror UK, Bower wrote: “As Harry watched his grandmother from Vancouver, he was staggered. Four silver-framed family photographs had been carefully placed behind her. They showed the Queen's father George VI, Prince Philip, Charles and Camilla, and finally William and his family.”

“To Harry's fury, there was no photograph of himself, Meghan, and Archie. The Windsors were airbrushing the Sussexes from history.”

The claim is just one among several other explosive revelations in Bower’s book, including one that suggests that Meghan ‘hated’ being compared to Kate Middleton, and that she was often ‘furious’ at Prince Harry and took it out on the royal staff.