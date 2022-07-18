 
Monday Jul 18 2022
Web Desk

Bride accidentally shot and killed by guest at her own wedding

Web Desk

Monday Jul 18, 2022

Mahvash Leghaei, 24, was killed at her own wedding due to a celebratory firing in Firuzabad, Iran.

The shooter, a 36-year-old guest, is assumed to be the bride’s cousin and also accidentally injured two male attendees.

Leghaei received a fatal gunshot wound that severely injured her skull and put her in a coma. She died in the hospital.

“We had an emergency call of a shooting at a wedding hall in Firuzabad city and officers were dispatched immediately,” said police spokesman Colonel Mehdi Jokar.“...The shooter then fled the area but police located the man still carrying the unlicensed hunting rifle that had been fired at the wedding.”

Celebratory firing at weddings is a common custom across Iran and the Middle East, despite being illegal.

