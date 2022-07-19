Prince Harry describes Meghan Markle as 'soulmate' during emotional address to UN Assembly

 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 19 2022
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 19, 2022

Prince Harry has described Meghan Markle as a "soulmate" during an emotional address to the United Nations Assembly for Nelson Mandela day.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in New York City. The couple held hands as they entered the building and Markle, 40, wore a pinky ring signifying women's empowerment.

In his address, the Duke of Sussex spoke about a photo of Mandela and his late mother, Princess Diana, which he says remains "on my wall and in my heart every day."

"When I first looked at the photo, straight away what jumped out is the joy on my mother's face. The playfulness—cheekiness, even," Prince Harry said. "The pure delight to be in communion with another soul so committed to serving humanity."

Prince Harry has described Africa as “my lifeline” and “a place where I found peace and healing time and time again.” He added, "It's where I felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife."

