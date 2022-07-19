For foodies: Here are the world's best restaurants

The hall on franklin. Tampa, FL.

Adventurous foodies are always on the look out for what the best restaurants in the world are.

A list of the best was announced in a ceremony held Monday night in London's Old Billingsgate, a Victorian building. Stanley Tucci, who is a CNN presenter and a Hollywood actor, hosted the ceremony.

It is a tough competition because cultures from all over the world are contesting against each other.

South American restaurants did well on the list. Some restaurants claimed places and others slipped down on the list.

A restaurant from Brazil A Caso do Porco climbed 10 places, reaching the seventh position among the best 50, reported CNN.

Several restaurants from Spain made it to the list improving the country's overall position.

This year's highest new entry was Uliassi in Italy's Senigallia region at number 12.



Asian restaurants start appearing on the list of the best after number 20, starting with Den in Tokyo.

The award has been running for two decades and no restaurant from outside Europe or North America has ever won the title of the best. The winners have come from Spain, the United States, the UK, Denmark, Italy, and France.

World's top 50 restaurants

As reported by CNN, the following are the best 50 restaurants in the world:

1. Geranium (Copenhagen, Denmark)

2. Central (Lima, Peru), which also received the title of the best restaurant in South America.

3. Disfrutar (Barcelona, Spain)

4. Diverxo (Madrid, Spain)

5. Pujol (Mexico City, Mexico), which is also crowned as the best restaurant in North America.

6. Asador Etxebarri (Axpe, Spain)



7. A Casa do Porco (São Paulo, Brazil)

8. Lido 84 (Gardone Riviera, Italy)

9. Quintonil (Mexico City, Mexico)

10. Le Calandre (Rubano, Italy)

11. Maido (Lima, Peru)

12. Uliassi (Senigallia, Italy)

13. Steirereck (Vienna, Austria)

14. Don Julio (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

15. Reale (Castel di Sangro, Italy)

16. Elkano (Getaria, Spain)

17. Nobelhart & Schmutzig (Berlin, Germany)

18. Alchemist (Copenhagen, Denmark)

19. Piazza Duomo (Alba, Italy)

20. Den (Tokyo, Japan).

21. Mugaritz (San Sebastian, Spain)

22. Septime (Paris, France)

23. The Jane (Antwerp, Belgium)

24. The Chairman (Hong Kong)

25. Frantzén (Stockholm, Sweden)

26. Restaurant Tim Raue (Berlin, Germany)

27. Hof van Cleve (Kruishoutem, Belgium)

28. The Clarence (Paris, France)

29. St. Hubertus (San Cassiano, Italy)

30. Florilege (Tokyo, Japan)

31. Arpège (Paris, France)

32. Mayta (Lima, Peru)

33. Atomix (New York City)

34. Hiša Franko (Kobarid, Slovenia)

35. The Clove Club (London, UK)

36. Odette (Singapore)

37. Fyn (Cape Town, South Africa)

38. Jordnær (Copenhagen, Denmark)

39. Sorn (Bangkok, Thailand)

40. Schloss Schauenstein (Fürstenau, Switzerland)

41. La Cime (Osaka, Japan)

42. Quique Dacosta (Dénia, Spain)

43. Boragó (Santiago, Chile)

44. Le Bernardin (New York City)

45. Narisawa (Tokyo, Japan)

46. Belcanto (Lisbon, Portugal)

47. Oteque (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

48. Leo (Bogotá, Colombia)

49. Ikoyi (London, England)

50. SingleThread (Healdsburg, California)