Is TikTok cutting jobs globally?

A TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. — Reuters

Reports of popular short video platform TikTok cutting down on employees are coming in. Some people have already lost their jobs while others are expecting the firing soon, reported Wired.

Reportedly, European employees were told that their jobs were at risk. In the United States, some staff members were told on Monday that they would be let go shortly.

One of the US employees shared in a LinkedIn post his role was being eliminated in "a much larger re-organisation effort". David Ortiz was among the first executives of ByteDance, which is the parent company of TikTok.

When Wired sought confirmation, a TikTok spokesperson did not deny the claims. However, a confirmation regarding "a global restructuring" was not made either.



A staffer said that the company was only firing those who had not been contributing. They said that a total of 100 employees were being laid off out of thousands of employees which makes it only a small percentage.