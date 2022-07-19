 
world
Tuesday Jul 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Is TikTok cutting jobs globally?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 19, 2022

A TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. — Reuters
A TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. — Reuters

  • Some people have already lost their jobs.
  • European employees were told that their jobs were at risk.
  • Ataffer says company only firing those who had not been contributing.

Reports of popular short video platform TikTok cutting down on employees are coming in. Some people have already lost their jobs while others are expecting the firing soon, reported Wired.

Reportedly, European employees were told that their jobs were at risk. In the United States, some staff members were told on Monday that they would be let go shortly.

One of the US employees shared in a LinkedIn post his role was being eliminated in "a much larger re-organisation effort". David Ortiz was among the first executives of ByteDance, which is the parent company of TikTok.

Related items

When Wired sought confirmation, a TikTok spokesperson did not deny the claims. However, a confirmation regarding "a global restructuring" was not made either.

A staffer said that the company was only firing those who had not been contributing. They said that a total of 100 employees were being laid off out of thousands of employees which makes it only a small percentage.

More From World:

Dubai transport start-up Swvl sees more customers ditch cars for buses

Dubai transport start-up Swvl sees more customers ditch cars for buses
Increasingly bitter race to replace UK PM Johnson narrows to four

Increasingly bitter race to replace UK PM Johnson narrows to four
Oil prices fall, taking a breather from massive surge

Oil prices fall, taking a breather from massive surge
France, UAE sign energy cooperation deal

France, UAE sign energy cooperation deal
Pentagon nears F-35 jet deal worth about $30 billion, sources say

Pentagon nears F-35 jet deal worth about $30 billion, sources say
Man murders wife, cuts body into pieces, and dumps head in bin

Man murders wife, cuts body into pieces, and dumps head in bin
Bride accidentally shot and killed by guest at her own wedding

Bride accidentally shot and killed by guest at her own wedding
Girls forced to take off undergarment before taking medical exam in India

Girls forced to take off undergarment before taking medical exam in India
Russian mother sells newborn baby to afford nose job

Russian mother sells newborn baby to afford nose job

Latest

view all