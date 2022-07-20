 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry a ‘real threat’ to British royal family

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle pose a real threat to the British royal family, royal expert Tom Bower has claimed.

The author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors, in an interview with Piers Morgan said about Meghan Markle, “This woman is doing something dreadful to Britain.'

He further said Harry and Meghan 'pose a real threat' to the Royal Family, calling the Duchess of Sussex 'scheming and clever.'

The Daily Mail quoted Bower as saying that he believes Queen Elizabeth kicked Meghan and Harry off the palace balcony at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, hiding them from view of the crowd for fear of the couple taking too much media attention away from the event.

The royal author further said heir to throne Prince Charles and Prince William had a say in this decision.

Bower said: 'They weren't going to allow Netflix to dominate their celebration.'

