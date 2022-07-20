British mountaineer Adriana Brownlee becomes youngest to scale nine peaks

British mountaineer Adriana Brownlee. — Provided by the reporter

Adriana Brownlee climbed nine peaks of over 8,000m.

Pakistan’s Shehroze Kashif, who is a year younger than Adriana, has done eight peaks of 8,000m.

Both of them eye to become youngest to scale all 14 peaks of over 8000m in the world.

KARACHI: British mountaineer Adriana Brownlee on Wednesday became the youngest climber to scale nine peaks of over 8,000m by summiting 8051m Broad Peak in Pakistan.



The 21-year-old climber, who earlier this month had scaled Nanga Parbat, reached on top of the world’s 12th highest mountain on Wednesday morning, confirmed Alpine Club of Pakistan.

This was her ninth peak of over 8000m making her youngest to do so. Pakistan’s Shehroze Kashif — who is one year younger than Adriana — has done eight peaks of 8,000m and is currently on mission to scale G-I and G-II.

Both Adriana and Shehroze are eyeing to become the youngest to scale all 14 peaks of over 8000m in the world. The current record is with Nepal’s Mingma David Gyabu (known as Mingma G) who completed all 14 top peaks at the age of 30 years and 166 days.

Adriana has also climbed Everest, Kangchenjunga, Lhotse, Makalu, Dhaulagiri, Manaslu, Annapurna 1 and Nanga Parbad whereas Shehroze has scaled Everest, K2, Kangchenjunga, Lhotse, Makalu, Manaslu, Nanga Parbat and the Broad Peak.

Adriana, after coming back to basecamp, will move to K2 and aims to push her K2 summit next week with her eyes on July 28 as a likely summit date.

Poland’s Dorota Lidia Samocko, Brazil’s Moses Fiamoncini along with Nepal’s Gelje Sherpa and Dawa Nurbu Sherpa have also scaled the Broad Peak on Wednesday morning.



Meanwhile, there are claims that French alpinist Benjamin Vedrines has become the fastest person to ascent to Broad Peak.

According to reports, Vedrines reached the top of Broad Peak from basecamp in seven hours and descended back to basecamp via paraglide.

If these claims are verified, this will be fastest ascent to Broad Peak.

Pakistan’s young and emerging climber Eisha Sajid has also moved to C2 of Broad Peak. She will soon move to C3 where she will be joined by her mentor Sajid Sadpara.

On K2, Pakistan’s Naila Kiani has reached camp three while Samina Baig is at Camp 4.