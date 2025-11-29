South Africa's Faf du Plessis pulls out of IPL to play in PSL season

South Africa's Faf du Plessis leaves the field after losing his wicket during their second T20I against Australia at St George's Park, Port Elizabeth, South Africa. — Reuters/File

Former South African captain Faf du Plessis on Saturday announced that he is pulling out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and will instead take on the challenge of playing in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season.

In a post on Instagram, the renowned cricketer said that he would not put his name in the IPL auction this year.

"It's a big decision, and one that comes with a lot of gratitude when I look back," he wrote in his post.

While he expressed gratitude for the support of his teammates, coaches, and support staff during his 14-year stint in the IPL, du Plessis said that it was time for him to take on a "new challenge".

"This year, I've chosen to take on a new challenge and will be playing in the upcoming PSL season," he added.

"It's an exciting step for me — a chance to experience something new, to grow it as a player, and to embrace a league filled with incredible talent and energy."

The former South African captain said that he was looking forward to the Pakistani hospitality and the challenges that come with playing in the PSL.

The PSL is set for expansion this year, with the addition of two new franchises.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has earlier announced that the auction for two new PSL franchises will be held on January 6 next year.

Shortlisted cities under consideration for franchise allocation include Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Hyderabad, Sialkot, Muzaffarabad, and Gilgit.

Meanwhile, the owners of Lahore Qalandars, Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, and Quetta Gladiators have renewed their franchise contracts for another 10 years.

Multan Sultans' Ali Tareen, however, has said that he will not be extending the PSL franchise contract, citing financial losses during his time with the franchise.