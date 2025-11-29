 
Geo News

South Africa's Faf du Plessis pulls out of IPL to play in PSL season

Excited to "embrace a league filled with incredible talent and energy", says former South Africa captain

By
Sohail Imran
|

November 29, 2025

South Africas Faf du Plessis leaves the field after losing his wicket during their second T20I against Australia at St Georges Park, Port Elizabeth, South Africa. — Reuters/File
South Africa's Faf du Plessis leaves the field after losing his wicket during their second T20I against Australia at St George's Park, Port Elizabeth, South Africa. — Reuters/File

Former South African captain Faf du Plessis on Saturday announced that he is pulling out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and will instead take on the challenge of playing in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season.

In a post on Instagram, the renowned cricketer said that he would not put his name in the IPL auction this year.

"It's a big decision, and one that comes with a lot of gratitude when I look back," he wrote in his post.

While he expressed gratitude for the support of his teammates, coaches, and support staff during his 14-year stint in the IPL, du Plessis said that it was time for him to take on a "new challenge".

"This year, I've chosen to take on a new challenge and will be playing in the upcoming PSL season," he added.

"It's an exciting step for me — a chance to experience something new, to grow it as a player, and to embrace a league filled with incredible talent and energy."

The former South African captain said that he was looking forward to the Pakistani hospitality and the challenges that come with playing in the PSL.

The PSL is set for expansion this year, with the addition of two new franchises.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has earlier announced that the auction for two new PSL franchises will be held on January 6 next year.

Shortlisted cities under consideration for franchise allocation include Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Hyderabad, Sialkot, Muzaffarabad, and Gilgit.

Meanwhile, the owners of Lahore Qalandars, Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, and Quetta Gladiators have renewed their franchise contracts for another 10 years.

Multan Sultans' Ali Tareen, however, has said that he will not be extending the PSL franchise contract, citing financial losses during his time with the franchise.

More From Sports

Aisam-ul-Haq makes history at ATP tournament
Aisam-ul-Haq makes history at ATP tournament
Iran to boycott 2026 World Cup draw over US visa row
Iran to boycott 2026 World Cup draw over US visa row
Lions no more, India's Test team appear vulnerable on home soil
Lions no more, India's Test team appear vulnerable on home soil
Sri Lanka beat Pakistan to qualify for T20I tri-series final
Sri Lanka beat Pakistan to qualify for T20I tri-series final
Geo Super secures partnership for ICC broadcast rights until 2027
Geo Super secures partnership for ICC broadcast rights until 2027
South Africa condemn India to biggest home Test loss for series sweep
South Africa condemn India to biggest home Test loss for series sweep
Ali Tareen opts not to extend Multan Sultans' PSL contract
Ali Tareen opts not to extend Multan Sultans' PSL contract
Karachi Kings, Islamabad United secure franchise rights for next decade
Karachi Kings, Islamabad United secure franchise rights for next decade
Pakistan vs India on Feb 15 as ICC unveils T20 World Cup 2026 schedule
Pakistan vs India on Feb 15 as ICC unveils T20 World Cup 2026 schedule