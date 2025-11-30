Nauman Shah to represent Pakistan at twin WBC events in Thailand

Syed Nauman Shah (President PPBL) with his wife and son meets WBC President Mauricio Suleman and his wife at the inaugural reception of the 63rd WBC & 1st MAUYTHAI convention in Bangkok.

ISLAMABAD: President of Pakistan Professional Boxing League (PPBL) Syed Nauman Shah has been invited to represent Pakistan at the 1st WBC MuayThai Convention and the 63rd WBC Boxing Annual Convention, scheduled to be held in Bangkok, Thailand, from November 29 to December 5.

The twin conventions, hosted by the World Boxing Council (WBC), are expected to draw delegates, champions and officials from boxing commissions across the globe.

In an official invitation, the WBC underscored the importance of Shah’s participation, noting that the conventions would deliberate on matters vital to the promotion and regulation of boxing and MuayThai worldwide.

“The WBC conventions have become the world gathering of the boxing family, where great friends and their families share a fraternal environment full of laughter, joy, good faith, friendship and unity for the good of the sport we love so much,” the letter read.

The participation of Pakistan’s representative is regarded as “very important” for promoting and advancing the sport within the country.

The WBC convention serves as a platform to discuss global boxing standards, safety measures, athlete development, and international cooperation, while the inaugural MuayThai convention aims to strengthen ties within the rapidly growing combat sports community.

Talking to APP, Shah said he was honoured to receive the invitation, calling it “a recognition of Pakistan’s growing presence in the world of professional boxing.”

He added: “I intend to use this platform to build stronger international linkages, attract more global exposure for Pakistani boxers, and explore opportunities to host international events in Pakistan.”