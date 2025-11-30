'Well done': President, PM, others laud Pakistan for winning T20I tri-series

Pakistan team pose after clinching T20I tri-series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, November 29, 2025. — PCB

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Shairf and renowned politicians extended their heartfelt congratulations and greetings to the Pakistani cricket team for clinching the home-staged T20I tri-series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday night.

Green Shirts chase 115-run target in 19 overs after losing four wickets, with Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan laying the foundation with an important 46-run partnership, and Babar and captain Salman Agha brought that forward.

President Zardari, in a statement, said the hard work, discipline and high performance of Pakistani players made the country proud.

The resident also appreciated the players of Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe for their excellent performance.

PM Shehbaz Sharif applauded the teams’ performance and praised Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe for their participation in the series.

Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, said Green Shirts showed commendable teamwork during the series.

Former Finance Minister declares the current combination of players as “perfect build-up for the T20I World Cup”.

Former batter Umar Akmal also praised the team for their performance during the series.

In today’s match, despite the mid-innings wobble, Pakistan comfortably crossed the finish line in the 19th over. Babar Azam remained unbeaten on 37 off 34 balls, featuring two fours and a six, while Usman Khan contributed three runs, sealing a memorable six-wicket victory for the home side.

Batting first, Sri Lanka started steadily, with openers Pathum Nissanka and Kamil Mishara adding 20 runs for the first wicket.